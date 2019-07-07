Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to go for an effective way to plant trees. In 2011, in a similar move, Prime Minister Modi had blogged about effective tree plantation techniques in which he cited water conservation techniques while farming/ gardening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people for tree plantation with an effective and judicious technique. He cited the clay pot (matka) method to practice tree plantation for a greener tomorrow.

In Varanasi on Saturday, the PM had also launched a mega-plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh by planting a sapling at a primary school in Varanasi.

The plantation drive was launched at Harahua primary school in Anand Kanan forest on the Panch Kosi Marg where Lord Shiva was believed to have stayed with Parvati for some time.

Planted a tree by placing a Matka underground and filling it with water. This is an easy and effective way to create a greener tomorrow. I had also written about this method on my blog back in 2011.

In 2011, in a similar move, Prime Minister Modi had blogged about effective tree plantation techniques in which he cited water conservation techniques while farming/ gardening. For judicious use of water, he recommended that people should use an unglazed clay pot (matka) and place it underground, parallel to the roots of the plant or small trees.

Then it’s supposed to be filled with water and covered with a lid. The pot then need not be watered again, wrote the PM in his post. He also narrated an example of tree plantation drive in a village that took place in Veraval region of Saurashtra. The area was basically a water scarce area where it was impossible to get water for trees. The teacher in the village school asked the students to bring soiled water left out after washing of utensils at home. Then each student was required to carry a bottle of soiled water from home daily.

The students were then asked to water the plants with the soiled water. As days passed, the students and school officials had a lush green garden before themselves. Thus a teacher’s small initiative created a green island in a dry and barren area that too with wastewater. In the process, he also taught the kids to make friends with Mother Nature, wrote Modi in his letter. He added that he was touched with this gesture and encouraged kids as well as people to practice such experiments for conserving ecology.

