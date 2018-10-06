Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a massive rally of 3 lakh BJP booth workers in Ajmer district of poll-bound Rajasthan, marking the conclusion of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide Gaurav Yatra which she had begun from Rajsamand's Charbhujanath temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a massive rally of 3 lakh BJP booth workers in Ajmer district of poll-bound Rajasthan, marking the conclusion of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s state-wide Gaurav Yatra which she had begun from Rajsamand’s Charbhujanath temple. On Friday, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Rajasthan BJP chief among other leaders reviewed the preparations of the rally. Earlier, PM Modi was scheduled to visit Brahma temple in Pushkar but now he will only attend the historic rally, said a senior leader of Rajasthan BJP. With elections around the corner, political parties are set to intensify their political campaign to woo voters.

The Election Commission will announce poll dates for assembly elections in Rajasthan and 3 other states today around 3:00pm. Meanwhile, the Congress has alleged that EC’s press conference which was scheduled to be held in the noon has been deferred due to PM Modi’s rally in Rajasthan. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately after the announcement is made.

