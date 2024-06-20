PM Modi, Amit Shah, and BJP Leaders Extend Heartfelt Wishes To President Murmu On Her 66th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, extended warm birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu as she celebrated her 66th birthday on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi, in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), expressed his admiration for President Murmu’s dedication and service to the nation. “Warm birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all. Her wisdom and emphasis on serving the poor and marginalized are a strong guiding force. Her life journey gives hope to crores of people. India will always be grateful to her for her tireless efforts and visionary leadership. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to convey his greetings. “Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. Your dedication to the development of the nation and the upliftment of the poor and marginalized sections of society is an inspiration for all. I pray to God for your good health and a long life,” Shah said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the President’s significant contributions to India’s progress. “Greetings and my best wishes to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu on her birthday. She is widely respected for her statesmanship and vision for India’s all-round development. India has deeply benefitted from her insights and contributions. Her passion for the welfare and empowerment of the poor & weaker sections of our society is commendable. Praying for her good health and long life,” he stated.

BJP National President JP Nadda extended his heartfelt wishes, emphasizing President Murmu’s dedication to public service. “I extend my heartfelt wishes to President Draupadi Murmu ji on her birthday. Your dedication to public service, public welfare, and the upliftment of the underprivileged inspires us. I pray to God for your good health and long life,” Nadda posted on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the President as a beacon of wisdom and dignity. “Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu ji. Rashtrapati ji stands as a beacon of wisdom and dignity. Her commitment to the welfare of our people and her inspiring life journey continues to motivate the entire nation. We, in Assam, seek her continued blessings and guidance in the days ahead. I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev to bless her with a long life in the service of the nation,” he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed his best wishes, praying for President Murmu’s long and healthy life. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to respected President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji on her birthday. I pray to Lord Badri Vishal for your healthy, long, and auspicious life,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu celebrated her special day by visiting the Jagannath Mandir in Delhi, where she offered prayers, marking the occasion with a spiritual touch.

