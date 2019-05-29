Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on Tuesday discussed over the possible ministers in the government for the 17th Lok Sabha sitting. Sources suggest that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is unlikely to continue because of ill health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on Tuesday met to discuss over the possible cabinet ministers for the 17th Lok Sabha who will also take oath following Modi’s swearing-in for PM. Both the leaders reportedly discussed for at least five hours to finalise the members of the union cabinet. Shah could also be inducted into the cabinet this time. A section in the BJP wants Shah to continue as the BJP president post given there will be Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana which will require strong leadership.

There could be changes in key ministries of home, finance, defence and external affairs, though discussion has been mainly around the finance ministry because of Arun Jaitley’s ill health who is unlikely to return as finance minister. Sources indicated that there won’t be any major change in the cabinet as most ministries may stay but small changes are likely to ensure representation of Bengal, Odisha and the northeast new zones where the party has managed to open its vote share.

Speculation runs rife that Shah has spoken to all the BJP state unit presidents and leaders for inputs and suggestions on government formation. The party is learnt to have kept its gains in new fronts i.e. West Bengal, Odisha, North-East and Telangana which will reflect in the new council of ministers. BJP’s Bihar ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) passed a resolution citing Ram Vilas Paswan who will remain its face in the government.

The oath ceremony for the new government will be held tomorrow in the Rashtrapati Bhawan and be attended by BIMSTEC (Bay of bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations. The list includes Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan. The foreign ministry has also confirmed the attendance of all BIMSTEC members.

While in India, the list of attendants from opposition include AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, both have confirmed their presence as well. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is also expected at the ceremony.

