Imran Khan, Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister may meet PM Narendra Modi in September on the sidelines of SCO summit in Tajikistan's Dushanbe. Elected as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has always been vocal about a 'Naya Pakistan', furthermore willing to hold talks with India.

Insisting on dialogue as the only way forward, the newly formed government in Islamabad is set to hold its pitch to hold SAARC summit in Pakistan. Syed Ali Zafar, Law and Information Minister of Pakistan led a delegation sent by Islamabad to attend the last rites of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday. Also, the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Pakistani minister held a meeting following the funeral. Later speaking with reporters, Zafar addressed the prevailing grief letting the Indian nationals know that the people of Pakistan share the pain and loss. Speaking on all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Zafar talked about a positive and peaceful resolution.

According to sources, Zafar read out a poem written by Vajpayee in the meeting, “Jang na hone denge, jang na hone denge, Bharat Pakistan padosi saath saath rehna hai; pyar kare ya war kare, dono ko hi sehna hai. Jo hum par guzri, bachchon par na hone denge; jang na hone denge (We will not war).”

Taking the oath today as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan had earlier also offered to hold talks with India. The July 25 elections witnessed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) winning 116 of the directly contested 272 seats, falling 21 short of the halfway mark. Moments after the elections, Imran Khan appeared for a televised speech and expressed his readiness to improve the relationship among the two nations.

Imran Khan had said, “If the leadership of India is ready we are definitely ready to improve our relationship. If you (India) take one step towards us, we will take two more towards you. But we must move forward.” Khan was congratulated by PM Modi on July 30 and reiterated his vision of peace and development.

