Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the new United States President Joe Biden on Monday had a telephonic call, Prime Minister Modi informed in a tweet. This was the first phone communication between US president Joe Biden and PM Modi after Biden’s inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had spoken to Biden to talk about regional issues and the shared politics of India and USA. Over the phone call, Prime Minister Modi also stated his commitment to a rule-based international order.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office read that PM Modi and Prez Joe Biden reiterated the importance of working with like-minded countries to ensure a rules-based international order and a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” the communique read.

Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2021

White House also issued a statement stating that President Biden, in the phone call with PM Modi underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values was the bedrock for the U.S.-India relationship.

PMO also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also welcomed US President Joe Biden’s judgment regarding the Paris Agreement. PM Modi also addressed the goals that India aims to achieve in the area of renewable energy.

