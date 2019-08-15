PM Modi announces creation of CDS: The Chief of Defence Staff will be a single-point military adviser to the defence minister. The three service chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force will assist the CDS in executing its policies on strategic matters.

PM Modi announces creation of CDS: Addressing the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as head of the tri-services. The CDS will formulate and execute policies, programmes towards the highest attainment of National Security, ensure synergy among the Army, Navy and the Air force and assess the operational competence of the three forces. On the other hand, the three service chiefs — Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff — will assist the CDS in executing its policies on strategic matters. The Chief of Defence Staff will be a single-point military adviser to the defence minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday provoked India for another war after the Centre scrapped Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a special session of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) legislative assembly on the eve of the country’s 73rd Independence Day, Imran Khan said the people of Pakistan are ready to fight for the “freedom” of Kashmir and every brick will be countered with a stone. Khan also criticised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Paty for the move.

Keeping in view the suggestions recommended by a high-level committee, that set up to examine the gaps in the country’s security system in the wake of the Kargil War in 1999, the prime minister on Thursday announced the formation of the CDS. In 2012, the Naresh Chandra Task Force had recommended creating the post of a permanent chairman of the CDS. The CoSC comprises chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force and the senior-most among them acts as its chairman as per existing norm. Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa is the current head of COSC. In 2016, former defence minister Manohar Parrikar had mentioned about the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). During his tenure, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was engaged in working out a mechanism for the post after he said the CDS a must, to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). A group of ministers (GoM) headed by then Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani had analysed the functioning of the higher defence body in the country and recommended the establishment of the post with a tri-Service joint planning staff HQ. The CCS accepted this recommendation but due to the lack of political consensus, its implementation was put on hold. While former army chief General Bikram Singh and former naval chief Admiral Arun Prakash supported the idea of a CDS and theatre commands, former Air Chief Marshal S Krishnaswamy opposed the proposal.

How a lack of coordination between the forces affected India in the past:

– In 1962, the IAF was not given any role to play during the war with China. As a result, we had to accept a humiliating defeat. Hundreds of our soldiers had lost their lives and China captured Aksai Chin.

– In 1965, the Indian Navy was not kept in the loop about the plans to launch a three-pronged attack across the international boundary (IB) into Pakistan. It could have been well planned.

– The Indian intervention in Sri Lanka was also a disaster from the joint planning point of view.

How better coordination between the forces helped India in the past:

– 1971 war, Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw achieved a grand victory against Pakistan because he was able to carry his naval and air force colleagues with him.

– Kargil conflict in 1999: In a well-coordinated attack on Pakistani soldiers and terrorists, the Indian Army and Air Force destroyed all the enemy bunkers on hilltops and blocked their supply route. The Pakistani forces were forced to retreat after massive casualties.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App