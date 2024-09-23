PM Modi Announces Opening Of New Consulates In Boston & Los Angeles

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the opening of two new consulates in the United States—one in Boston and the other in Los Angeles—to address the growing population of Indian-Americans in those cities.

Speaking in front of lively crowd of approximately 15,000 Indian-Americans at the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Long Island. PM Modi said “Friends, last year I announced that our government had plans to open a new consulate in Seattle. It is now operational. I had asked for suggestions from you for two more consulates. I am happy to announce that after reviewing your suggestions, India has decided to open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles.”

This announcement was part of Modi’s busy schedule during his three-day visit to the US, which included bilateral talks with leaders from the US, Japan, and Australia at the Quad Summit held in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21.

Meanwhile, both the cities have experienced significant growth in the size of Indian-American communities. As a result, it has increased the demand for consular services. Boston is renowned as the educational capital of the US, while Los Angeles is known as the entertainment capital.

