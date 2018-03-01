Sending a message to the Muslim youth of the nation, PM Modi appealed to them saying that every religious lesson and every tradition encourages important values. He further said that there is a dire need for the young Muslims to lean towards the essential Islam and simultaneously, embrace modern science and tools of development as well.

Moving on from the widespread criticism Prime Minister Narendra Modi received for sidelining Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spearhead on Thursday gave a heart-warming welcome to the visiting King Abdullah II of Jordan. The Jordanian monarch also received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind. While the visiting dignitary was more than delighted with his visit, PM Modi sang praises of Hindu-Muslim unity in India.

Speaking at the conference on Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation at Vidya Bhawan in Delhi, Narendra Modi said, “Indian democracy is a celebration of our age-old plurality. We are making efforts to take everybody together for the wholesome development. The progress of the country relies on the progress of every city of it because the welfare of the nation resides in its people’s welfare.”

Delhi: King Abdullah II of Jordan arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan, received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/g43n7pKIkA — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

Sending a message to the Muslim youth of the nation, PM Modi appealed to them saying that every religious lesson and every tradition encourages important values. “Hence, there is a dire need for the young Muslims to lean towards the essential Islam and simultaneously, embrace modern science and tools of development as well.” The Prime Minister further stressed that “The fight against terrorism and radicalisation not against any religion, it is against the mindset that misguides youth.”

Bharat mein humari koshish hai ki sabki taraki ke liye sabko saath lekar chalein. Kyunki saare mulk ki takdir har shehr ki taraki se judi hai. Kyunki mulk ki khushali se har ek ki khushali vabasta hai: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/GZXR0Um10D — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

King Abdullah II of Jordan then took the podium and gave his two cents on the difference between Islam and radical religious groups. He said, “Too much of what is heard in news and what is seen about religion today is all about what separates people. Around the world, suspicions are inflamed by what different groups don’t know about others. Such ideologies of hate distort the word of God to stir conflict.”

We can't afford to allow young people to be left w/o hope trapped in isolation &vulnerable to false promises of outlaw groups. Inclusion is path to co-existence we need, we need to build strong successful countries,our strongest defence against turmoil:King Abdullah II of Jordan pic.twitter.com/iGQ8SQue8u — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

“Today’s global war against terror is not a fight between different religions or people. It is between all faiths and communities against extremism, hate and violence. We can’t afford to allow young people to be left without hope trapped in isolation and vulnerable to false promises of outlaw groups. Inclusion is a path to co-existence we need, we need to build strong successful countries, our strongest defence against turmoil,” added the King.

