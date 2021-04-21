Prime Minister Modi interacted with top pharma companies and leading doctors from across the country through video conference over the Covid situation. Calling upon the vaccine as the biggest weapon in the fight against Covid-19, Modi urged doctors to encourage more and more patients to get the jab.

As Covid second wave menance spread Pan-India, Prime Minister Modi interacted with top pharma companies and leading doctors from across the country through video conference over the situation. Modi urged the healthcare makers to make efforts to utilize the entire national capacity, in the public as well as the private sector, to ramp up vaccine production. Modi applauded the vaccine manufacturers for their achievements and professionalism so far and said the biggest strength of country’s vaccine industry makes them a vaccine leader in the world.

CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawala thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on behalf of the Vaccine Industry for ‘decisive policy and changes and financial aid’. According to a PMO release, Modi also appreciated the studies being conducted by scientists in development of new vaccines. Focusing on the health infrastructure of the country’s private sector, Modi said it has played a big role in the country’s fight against Covid-19 and the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage have exceeded 12.7 crore. 32 lakh Vaccine dose was administered in last 24 hours.

Calling upon the vaccine as the biggest weapon in the fight against Covid-19, Modi urged doctors to encourage more and more patients to get the jab. In a major development, anyone above the age of 18 would be eligible for vaccination. Vaccine manufacturers thanked the Prime Minister for the government’s decision of allowing vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 and various steps taken to give more incentives and flexibility.

