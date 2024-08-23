PM Modi Arrives in Kyiv: A Historic Visit Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv on Friday, marking his first visit to Ukraine since assuming office. This visit comes just six weeks after his crucial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, reflecting India’s delicate balancing act amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi’s visit to Kyiv is historic, as he becomes the first Indian head of state to set foot in Ukraine since the nation gained independence in 1991. The trip carries substantial expectations for advancing diplomatic dialogue, particularly in the context of the protracted conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The visit is seen as a pivotal moment in India’s foreign policy, given its traditionally close ties with Russia and its neutral stance on the war in Ukraine.

PM Modi arrives in Kyiv

During this visit, Prime Minister Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to explore avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, economics, business, science, and technology. This engagement underscores the importance of fostering stronger bilateral ties between the two nations, even as they navigate the complexities of the current geopolitical landscape.

Ahead of his visit to Poland and Ukraine, PM Modi articulated India’s aspiration for a swift return to peace and stability in Ukraine. He reaffirmed India’s commitment as a “friend and partner” to support Ukraine through its challenges, reflecting New Delhi’s nuanced approach to the conflict. Despite its historically strong relationship with Russia, India has carefully maintained a neutral stance, striving to keep cordial relations with both Russia and Ukraine since the conflict’s onset.

President Zelenskyy’s decision to reach out to Modi is a testament to India’s growing strategic importance on the global stage. By engaging with the Indian Prime Minister, Zelenskyy seeks to garner broader support and aid, highlighting Modi’s influential role in international diplomacy. The visit is also an acknowledgment of India’s potential to act as a mediator in the conflict, leveraging its unique position of influence.

Significance of PM Modi’s visit

The significance of this visit was further emphasized during the recent G7 summit, where Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy held a bilateral discussion. During this conversation, Modi reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomatic channels, advocating for dialogue as the only viable path to peace.

India’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war has been marked by a careful balancing act. In December 2022, President Zelenskyy reached out to Prime Minister Modi, requesting India’s assistance with a proposed “peace formula.” This outreach occurred against the backdrop of India’s efforts to bolster trade relations with Russia, which had become one of the largest purchasers of Russian oil despite Western sanctions. These trade relations have provided crucial financial support to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ongoing conflict.

President Zelenskyy shares request

President Zelenskyy took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his request for India’s involvement in implementing the peace plan, while also expressing gratitude for India’s humanitarian aid and support at the United Nations. This call for India’s engagement reflects the global recognition of its diplomatic leverage and the hope that India can play a constructive role in achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Earlier in March 2024, Prime Minister Modi had another conversation with President Zelenskyy, where they discussed strengthening the India-Ukraine partnership across various sectors. During this exchange, Modi reiterated India’s commitment to a people-centric approach, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the ongoing conflict.

He reaffirmed India’s support for a swift and peaceful resolution, pledging continued efforts to aid in this endeavor. President Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for India’s ongoing humanitarian support, and both leaders agreed to maintain close communication moving forward.

