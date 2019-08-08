Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation today and will explain the government's decision on the abolition of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to suspend the bilateral trade and diplomatic ties with India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation and is expected to explain the government’s landmark decision on the abolition of Article 370. PM Narendra Modi, who had addressed the nation on March 27 last time when he announced India had demonstrated A-Sat which is capable of shooting down a live satellite, will convey the nation about the J&K situation.

The PM Modi’s address comes days before when he addresses the nation on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. PM Narendra Modi has also advised BJP leaders that there is no room for triumphalism and should be aware of abrogation of Article 370 decision and its repercussions.

Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this week moved a resolution on the special status of J&K and abolished the Article 370 from the constitution. The Bill also splits the J&K into two Union Territories and separated its third part-Ladakh as a new Union territory.

The Centre government had deployed additional 38,000 troops in J&K. Recently, 8,000 troops were also deployed in J&K to maintain law and order in the region.

Following the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has decided to suspend the bilateral trade and diplomatic ties with India. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also written a letter to the United Nations and apprised them about the critical situation in the J&K. The two countries are on the verge of war once again. Pakistan has also closed its airspace for Indian flights.

The United States has urged Pakistan for restraint after Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government issued threats and decided to snap trade and diplomatic ties. However, the US said that the country is closely monitoring the latest developments on part of India particularly the abrogation of Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir.

