Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday attended the economic affairs review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Addressing the media after the meeting, FM Jaitley said that today it was the internal meeting with Finance Ministry. Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) gave a detailed presentation to PM Modi. The Prime Minister took a review of the various departments of the Ministry of Finance.
Briefing the media about the discussions held during the meeting with the Prime Minister, FM Jaitley said that PM was satisfied with the macroeconomic data. He said that the government will achieve higher growth rate more than what was projected in the previous budget meeting.
Continuing briefing the media, FM Jaitley invoked the demonetisation issue and said that it has impacted the economy as it was an anti-black money measure.
On the GST factor and indirect taxes, Arun Jaitley said that the new tax regime is settling down. “With the kind of pickup in consumption which has taken place, it will have an impact on GST collection in future months. We are confident that between direct and indirect tax collections, the government would comfortably meet its target.”
Concluding his briefing, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government is confident about the growth and will strictly maintain 3.3% fiscal deficit target.
Live Blog
Arun Jaitley says government will meet its economic targets
Arun Jaitley on Demonetisation
PM Modi satisfied with macroeconomic data
FM Arun Jaitley briefs media on the economic affairs review meeting
