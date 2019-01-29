Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday garnered applauds from students after he used the term 'PUBG wala hai kya' while addressing the second instalment of his Pariksha Pe Charcha. Apart from telling key skills to students on how to prepare themselves for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination, PM Modi also mentioned PUBG, which made the headlines from the show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the second instalment of his Pariksha Pe Charcha, in which he addressed around 2,000 students from high school to college, along with their parents and teachers. The program was held at Talkatora Stadium and was also telecasted live. During the event, PM Modi interacted with students, teachers and parents and also answered their queries regarding the forthcoming board examination. Apart from telling key skills to students on how to prepare themselves for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination, PM Modi also mentioned PUBG that garnered a huge round of applause from every single student present at the stadium.

He used the term ‘PUBG wala hai Kya’, and that was somehow relatable to every addicted online gamer. During the event, a mother complained to the PM about how her son is distracted by online games to which Modi instantly replied, is he a PUB gamer? The humorous reply left every single individual in the audience splitting in laughter.

#WATCH:PM replies when a mother asks what must she do as her son, a Class-IX student is distracted by online games “Ye PUBG wala hai kya? Ye samasya bhi hai, samadhaan bhi hai, hum chahe hamare bachhe tech se door chale jayen, fr toh vo ek prakar se piche jana shuru ho jaenge" pic.twitter.com/uDjqVd4RZa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Taking a serious note on the issue, PM Modi said it is good that students are getting acquainted with new technology as exposure to technology is not bad for students at all. He asserted that technology should lead to an expansion of the mind and as a means to innovate adding that PlayStation is good but playing in grounds is necessary too.

PM Modi also talked about the graving issue of depression that has been digging its roots at every level of society. He suggested that to deal with the issue, counselling is the only remedy to count on.

