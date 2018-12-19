PM Modi was interacting through video conference from New Delhi with booth level BJP workers of Puducherry and Vellore, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram and south Chennai districts of Tamil Nadu. Launching an all-out attack against the opposition, the BJP spearhead said that Congress has become more cunning since the days of the emergency.

PM Modi was extremely critical of Congress accusing it of attacking every institution which is important to democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took an aim at the Congress calling the grand old party undemocratic, cunning and manipulative. The PM also questioned why the Congress is not complaining about EVMs anymore since they have won the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. PM Modi also recalled the opposition’s antics where it “humiliated” the Indian Army, CAG, the Supreme Court and other institutions.

The PM continued saying that the perfect answer to undemocratic behaviour of Congres is to strengthen democracy in the country. Information and awareness are important for democracy and the BJP should keep people informed about the Congress and its dangerous games, added PM Modi.

“Before every election, they begin to make noise about EVMs, trying to create an atmosphere of doubt. However, after elections, if Congress performs well, they seem to accept results that have come out of the same EVMs,” added PM Modi.

The Congress has been a vocal opponent of EVM’s use in Assembly elections, often demanding that polling should be conducted through paper ballots. The opposition has time and again accused the BJP of tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in order to gain an advantage in electoral battles.

The Prime Minister also recalled, “The Congress has humiliated the Army, CAG and every other institution important to our democracy. Recently, they questioned a Supreme Court verdict just because they didn’t like the decision. Earlier, just because they couldn’t threaten the court into doing what they wanted, they tried to even impeach the Chief Justice of India.”

