Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 56th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and inaugurated the new building of the department of energy science and engineering, and centre for environmental science and engineering at the prestigious engineering college.

Speaking at the convocation Modi said that the IITs have helped India emerge as a global brand. Describing IITs as ‘India’s Instrument for Transformation’, PM Modi said innovation and new technology will decide the future direction of development in which prestigious institutions such as IITs will play an important role. He announced that the Government has decided to grant Rs 1000 crore grant to the IITs.

Innovation is the buzz-word of the 21st century. Any society that does not innovate will stagnate. That India is emerging as a hub for start-ups shows the thirst for innovation. We must make India the most attractive destination for innovation and enterprise,” PM Modi was quoted as by ANI as saying.

I am sure the last four years were a wonderful learning experience for you all. There is so much to look back and remember… The college festivals, inter hostel sports, student-faculty associations… Did I mention some studies as well? 🙂 : PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 11, 2018

Appealing the youngsters to become the part of India’s growth narrative, PM Modi urged them to innovate for India, innovate for humanity. From mitigating climate change to ensuring better agricultural productivity, from cleaner energy to water conservation, from combatting malnutrition to effective waste management, PM appealed the youth to innovate.

