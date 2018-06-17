Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 17, discussed many important points with Chief Ministers, Lieutenant governors and senior official. The meeting was attended by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet says states getting package of Rs 11 lakh crore from Centre

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and senior officials attended the meeting of NITI Aayog on Sunday, June 17, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was organised to discuss important points and issues such as to increase farmer income, Ayushman Bharat, National Nutrition Mission, Indradhanush mission and celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The Chief Ministers discussed their problems and suggested ways to handle the difficult ongoing situations in the country.

In the meeting, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan attended the meeting. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was absent as he is sitting on a protest at LG Anil Baijal’s residence.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat were the other big names who attended the NITI Aayog’s meeting.

In the meeting, Prime Minister said that this meeting represents hopes and aspirations of the people of India. It’s our duty to full fill promises and hopes of the people.

PM also discussed the plans to improve Ujjwala, Saubhagya, Jan Dhan, Jyoti Yojna and Suraksha Bima Yojna.

After the meeting, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that she along with the Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan have requested Prime Minister Modi to resolve the problems of Delhi government immediately. The meet was to discuss the development agenda for New India 2022.

Praising the governing council of NITI Aayog Prime Minister said that they approach complex issues of governance… in the spirit of cooperative, competitive federalism like Team India.

