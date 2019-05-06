PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee for playing politics over Cyclone Fani, West Bengal Chief Minister retorts: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen indulged in a verbal brawl over Cyclone Fani on Monday. Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM denied holding a review meeting with the PM to assess the damage done by the cyclonic storm, said reports.

PM Modi attacks Mamata Banerjee for playing politics over Cyclone Fani, West Bengal Chief Minister retorts: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen indulged in a verbal brawl over Cyclone Fani on Monday. While PM Modi in an election rally in Bengal’s Tamluk claimed that he tried twice to dial to the West Bengal Chief Minister before the cyclonic storm hit the state, however, his calls went unanswered. The prime minister said that he was worried about the people of West Bengal, but Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) refused to talk to him in her arrogance.

The political storm over the disastrous cyclone Fani turned grave after Mamata Banerjee called the prime minister “expiry PM” at an election rally in Bengal’s Bishnupur. Mamata claimed she was unable to take the PM’s calls as she was in Kolkata’s Kharagpur to analyse the ground situation. She added that she was monitoring the affected areas in Kolkata while the prime minister was busy campaigning.

She further went on to say that she did not want to share the dais with expiry PM as the elections were on. Her statement came after PM Modi called her “speedbreaker didi” and claimed that he kept waiting for her to call him back but she didn’t.

Meanwhile, reports quoting top government officials claimed that while the PMO called Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to assess the situation in the state, no such call was made to West Bengal Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also commended the Odisha Chief Minister for the relief and rescue operations underway in the state. PM Modi also met him and conducted an aerial survey.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM reportedly denied holding a review meeting with the PM to assess the damage done by the cyclonic storm.

