Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Kollam bypass in Kerala on National Highway-66 which is a 13-km long 2-lane bypass. The project, competed at a cost of Rs 352 crore, will reduce the travel time between Alappuzha and state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Addressing a rally in Kollam, the prime minister said the BJP was committed to the welfare of Kerala. The central government stood shoulder-to-shoulder with people of Kerala during heavy rains and floods in the state, PM Modi said.

He also spoke about the controversial Sabarimala and said Opposition has two stands on the issue. Attacking Pinarayi Vijayan government, PM Modi said Left doesn’t respect Indian tradition. He was referring to Kerala government’s stand on Sabarimala temple issue backing entry of women of reproductive age into Lord Ayyappa temple. His remarks come days after two women, both in their 40s, entered Sabarimala temple, sparking massive protests across the state.

4 years back, did anyone even think of improving Ease of Doing Business rankings? In 4 years, we have moved up from rank 142 to rank 77, one of the fastest improvements in the world: PM @narendramodi #AyyanteNattilModi Dial 9345014501 to hear LIVE speech. — BJP (@BJP4India) January 15, 2019

The BJP has repeatedly said age-old tradition in the Sabarimala temple should be respected with regard to the entry of women to shrine. Presenting a picture of ‘rising India’, PM Modi said the country was achieving great progress in all sectors under his leadership. The country has made the transition from being one of the fragile five nations to the fastest growing large economy in the last 4.5 years, he added.

The rally is seen as a part of BJP’s desperate efforts to expand its footprints in the in the southern state ruled by the Left Democratic Front. PM Modi’s rally comes a month after he interacted with BJP workers in Kerala.

