Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin scheme in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing. The event took place on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

In the Grah Pravesh ceremony of 5.21 lakh houses, PM Modi said that this scheme will empower women by giving them the ownership of homes. This will further benefit the women to participate in the financial matters of the family.

While addressing the mass virtually, Modi said, ” Our government has built pucca houses for 2.5 million families across the country, with 2 million of them in rural areas. In Madhya Pradesh, more than 30 lakh PM Awas residences have been sanctioned, with more than 24 lakh having been finished.”

PM Awas Yojana is positively impacting many lives. Interacting with the beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh. https://t.co/E1nTWbidjE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2022

Further, Modi also promised of building 75 Amrit Sarovars in every district of the country by next year.