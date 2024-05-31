PM Modi Begins 48-Hour Meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

This symbolic gesture aims to convey a message of national unity from Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of India where the Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea converge. The Prime Minister’s security detail includes approximately 2,000 police officers stationed at the memorial, with additional vigilance maintained by the Navy.

After a rigorous day of campaigning in Punjab on Thursday, PM Modi landed in Kanyakumari and prayed at the Bhagavathy Amman Temple. However, his meditation has sparked controversy, with the Congress, CPM, and TMC questioning the timing and intent behind the move. Critics argue that this act aims to bypass the restrictions of the silence period imposed after the campaign ended.

The Congress has petitioned the Election Commission to prevent media coverage of the meditation, asserting that it would breach the model code of conduct. Similarly, the CPM has requested the Chief Election Commissioner to ban the broadcast of visuals from the meditation, citing potential voter influence. TMC President and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also criticized the presence of cameras during the meditation.

In a similar instance in 2019, visuals of PM Modi meditating in Rudra Cave near Kedarnath went viral after the poll campaign. This time, the Prime Minister will meditate from Thursday evening until the evening of June 1 at the Rock Memorial.

PM Modi’s meditation underscores the end of his extensive campaign efforts, during which he held around 206 campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, over 75 days and participated in approximately 80 interviews with various media outlets. As the Bharatiya Janata Party seeks its third term in office, the final phase of the general elections is set for June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.