My friend Narendra if anytime you want to do a Yoga class with me, it is a big stretch but I will be there, Benjamin Netanyahu told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral address. After Benjamin Netanyahu was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, the Israel Prime Minister said this is a dawn of the new era in the friendship between India and Israel.

"You are a revolutionary leader, you have revolutionized India and catapulting this state to the future," Benjamin Netanyahu told PM Modi

After Benjamin Netanyahu was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, the Israel Prime Minister said this is a dawn of the new era in the friendship between India and Israel. He said Jews in India have never witnessed antisemitism like in some other countries and this is a tribute to India’s great civilization, tolerance and democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present during the ceremony. “It began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Israel, which created tremendous enthusiasm that continues with my visit here, which, I must say, is deeply moving for me and my wife and the entire people of Israel,” Benjamin Netanyahu said after the ceremony.

Praising PM Modi, he said, “You are a revolutionary leader, you have revolutionized India and catapulting this state to the future, your visit to Israel was groundbreaking as it was the first time an Indian leader visited,” Netanyahu said. Both Netanyahu and the Indian Prime Minister said that they will strengthen existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of the peoples in two countries. PM Modi said he has invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalised FDI regime to make more in India with domestic companies.

Here are the PM Modi-Benjamin Netanyahu bilateral address LIVE updates:

2.20 pm: My friend Narendra if anytime you want to do a Yoga class with me, it is a big stretch but I will be there: BenjaminNetanyahu to PM Modi

2. 15 pm: We remember the horrific savagery in Mumbai (26/11 attacks), we will never give in and will fight back: Benjamin Netanyahu

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issue press statement in Delhi https://t.co/digItOo5up — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

2.10 pm: It (PM Modi’s visit to Israel) excited all Israelis & of course many Israelis of Indian descent & origin came. Well, I thought I was at a rock concert. But it was a historic event: Netanyahu

2.05 pm: Jews in India have never witnessed antisemitism like in some other countries, this is a tribute to India’s great civilization, tolerance and democracy: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

2.03 pm: You are a revolutionary leader, you have revolutionized India and catapulting this state to the future, your visit to Israel was groundbreaking as it was the first time an Indian leader visited: Netanyahu to PM Modi

You are a revolutionary leader, you have revolutionized India and catapulting this state to the future, your visit to Israel was groundbreaking as it was the first time an Indian leader visited: PM #Netanyahu to PM Modi #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/zs4xbuajwg — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

2.01 pm: In Defence, I have invited Israeli companies to take advantage of the liberalized FDI regime to make more in India with our companies: PM Modi

2.00 pm: We will strengthen existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our peoples. These are agriculture, science and technology and security.We exchanged views on scaling up the Centers of Excellence that have been a mainstay of agricultural cooperation: PM Modi

1.59 pm: Last year in July, I carried the greetings & friendship of 1.25 billion Indians during my momentous journey to Israel. In return, I was overwhelmed by the generous affection & warmth of the Israeli people led by my friend Bibi: PM Modi

1. 56 pm: We have imparted our shared impatience to the implementation of our earlier decisions. The results are already visible on the ground. Our discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership: PM Modi

We have imparted our shared impatience to the implementation of our earlier decisions. The results are already visible on the ground. Our discussions today were marked by convergence to accelerate our engagement and to scale up our partnership: PM Modi #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/lhRBts8mta — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2018

1. 53 pm: Today and yesterday we reviewed progress in our relations and renewed our relations on the opportunities that beckon us: PM Modi

1. 48 pm: Total nine MoUs signed including those on film cooperation, homoeopathy alternative medicine.

1. 45 pm: My good friend welcome to India, your visit marks a special beginning to our new year calendar: PM Narendra Modi to PM Netanyahu

1.42 pm: Exchange of MoUs between India & Israel including on cyber cooperation & science and technology.

1.40 pm: PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu issue press statement in Delhi.