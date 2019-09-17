PM Modi birthday: From dhoti kurta to burgundy Bandhgala, prime minister Narendra Modi never miss a chance to surprise the world with his unique dressing style. Here are the top 10 pictures of the Indian Prime minister in different attires.

PM Modi birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the rare Prime ministers who developed a unique image in all over the world. His working style, his way of speaking and his fashion sense everything makes him unique. On the birthday of the most beloved Prime Minister, here we have created a gallery of best 10 pictures that will show Prime Ministers love for traditional costumes. ‘

Prime Minister Narendra Modi missed no chance to grab the attention of the world, Prime Minister Modi is not just the charm of Indian media, even the media channels of other countries could not stop themselves to show how versatile is Indian prime Minister. On different occasions, PM wore different attire which makes their every visit special and attractive.

In August 2019, PM Modi was clicked in Leh, he had been there to inaugurate Leh-Srinagar transmission line. Prime Mister wore the local headgear along with golden dress which was Leh’s local attire.

Everybody knows that Prime Minister Modi is a native of Gujrat when some Dahod came to PMO he had been dressed up like them, he was clicked while holding archery and wearing their traditional headgear. PM Modi misses no chance to promote his culture and misses no chance to worship and visit the traditional temples. This picture is from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, he was been in Kerela and had been clicked in the traditional Dhoti Kurta.

It is not only India’s tradition that attracts PM Modi, but he also did not miss any chance to wear traditional attires of other countries. In 2014, Prime Minister Modi addressed the people in Nagaland and he had been seen in unique headgear and along with heavy red and white dress.

Narendra Modi had paid a visit to Port Blair and he was seen in Kurta and lungi, which is a traditional attire of Andaman. He always tried to portray his feeling about the nation or the place, also it helps him to understand the specialty of that particular place.

prime minister Narendra Modi had paid a visit to Kyrgyzstan and President Sooronbay Jeenbekov gifted him the traditional attire of their nation. The traditional coat of Kyrgyzstan called Chapan. Prime Minister cherish the dress of the nation and paid thanks by wearing it.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App