Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of his 69th birthday. He will visit his mother, Sardar Sarovar dam tomorrow, reports said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of his 69th birthday, will visit mother, Sardar Sarovar dam tomorrow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of his 69th birthday tomorrow, reported the ANI. A few minutes ago, the prime minister landed at the Ahmedabad airport as he is scheduled to start his birthday celebration by visiting his mother Heeraben. PM Modi was seen waving to people who had gathered outside the Ahmedabad to greet him. Currently, his mother stays with his younger brother near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

It has been reported that the prime minister would stay at the Gandhinagar Rajbhavan before meeting his mother at around 6 am. Meanwhile, people in Varanasi were seen lighting earthen lamps to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada. He will be flying from Gandhinagar to Kevadia. The reports said that he would also perform a Maa Narmada Pooja then visit the Duttatreya Mandir in Garudeshwar village. He would also address a public meeting at Kevadia, the reports added.

#WATCH Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people gathered outside Ahmedabad airport to greet him, as he arrives in the city ahead of his birthday tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vBhJFZfmcA — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/u6IiH4Cbio — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

Varanasi: People light earthen lamps to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his birthday tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3Mbjp6bZFv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2019

During his visit, the prime minister is also scheduled to launch the Namami Narmade Mahotsav. PM Modi will be visiting the Narmada dam at a time when the water levels have reached the highest mark of 138.68 metres. He had inaugurated the dam in 2017. Last year, PM Modi celebrated his birthday with school children in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh.

