PM Modi to booth level workers: PM Modi said that he feels bad for the Congress booth-level workers as all their hard work is benefiting just one party. He added that several known workers gave their entire life working for just one family.

On Thursday morning, PM Modi addressed the BJP karyakartas and thanked them for all the efforts and hard work they had put in to make BJP a ruling party. Hitting out at the allegations levelled by the Opposition parties, PM Modi claimed that BJP is the party that not only makes promises but believes in fulfilling them. He added that ‘sabka haath, sabka vikas’ is not a slogan for the party but a sacred hymn. PM Modi said that he feels bad for the Congress booth-level workers as all their hard work is benefiting just one party. He added that several known workers gave their entire life working for just one family. PM Modi further lauded the efforts of his booth-level workers by claiming ‘Mera booth, sabse majboot’.

कई बार तो मुझे कांग्रेस के अनेक पुराने कार्यकर्ताओं पर, जिन्होंने संघर्ष किया है, ज़मीन पर काम किया है, उनके प्रति संवेदना का भाव आता है। उनका संघर्ष, उनका सामर्थ्य सिर्फ एक परिवार के काम ही आ रहा है। एक से एक समर्थ लोग परिवार के विकास की भेंट चढ़ गए हैं: पीएम pic.twitter.com/Fpjq37kyNv — BJP (@BJP4India) September 13, 2018

Talking to BJP booth-level workers, PM Modi targetted Congress and said that in the past four years the associates of Congress have been revealed. He added that the Congress was removed because of their inefficiency to take decisions, corruption and failure to deliver good governance for the people but now they have failed to play the role of opposition also.

Talking to BJP booth-level workers, PM Modi targetted Congress and said that in the past four years the associates of Congress have been revealed. He added that the Congress was removed because of their inefficiency to take decisions, corruption and failure to deliver good governance for the people but now they have failed to play the role of opposition also.

PM Modi addressed the booth level workers from Jaipur, Nawada, Ghaziabad, Hazaribagh and Arunachal west via Namo application. During the address, PM Modi said that the good work done by the BJP has irked the anti-social elements that have resulted in the backlash.

PM Modi further recalled the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army under BJP’s rule, the Prime Minister said that the following operation highlights the courage that the army has. PM Modi further slammed that ‘mahagathbandhan’ where several opposition parties announced they unity in order to dethrone BJP and said that they have united to hide their weaknesses.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More