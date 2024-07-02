PM Modi Called Rahul Gandhi 'Childish' After He Invoking Shiva's Poster At The Parliament

Prime Minister Modi in his fiery rebuttal with the opposition today at the parliament launched a vicious attack on Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian parliament that is chosen by popular vote. The prime minister referred to Gandhi, who is currently the Leader of Opposition, as “Balak Buddhi” (a mature man with a child’s mind) in his response to a Motion of Thanks to the President’s address at the end of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s yesterday’s speech at the parliament, the prime minister said that the Congress Leader Pulled none less than a drama to gain “sympathy”.

PM said, “Balak buddhi has been crying… this person hit me, that person hit me, I was hit here, I was hit there… this drama is being played to gain sympathy,”

PM Modi reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s yesterday’s Hinduism remark

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi, the head of the opposition, criticized the government on Monday for its “full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution, and those who resisted these attacks” by using the symbolic picture of Lord Shiva and the “abhay mudra.”

Gandhi used the picture of Lord Shiva to demonstrate the power the opposition leaders believed they received from the god, alleging that attacks were carried out on their “orders by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He emphasized that “there is something more than power” and said that the opposition’s courage and defense are embodied in the “abhay mudra,” or gesture of fearlessness.

Reacting to this, PM Modi said, “We will not be able to protect parliamentary democracy without taking seriously what happened yesterday. We should not ignore these acts by calling them childish, by considering them childish, we should not ignore them at all and I am saying this because the intentions behind this are not good and I also want to awaken the country,”

