Wednesday, October 2, 2024
PM Modi Celebrates 10 Years Of Swachhata Campaign

On this milestone of ten years for the Swachhata campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a cleanliness drive with school children today.

On this milestone of ten years for the Swachhata campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a cleanliness drive with school children today. PM Modi urged the citizens of India to engage in the cleanliness initiative to further strengthen the spirit of ‘Swachh Bharat.’

Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024 program at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday, coinciding with the 155th Gandhi Jayanti. This marks the completion of 10 years since the launch of one of the most significant mass movements for cleanliness—the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“On Gandhi Jayanti today, I became a part of the Swachhata Abhiyan with my young friends. I request all of you to become a part of the cleanliness campaign around you today. This initiative of yours will further strengthen the spirit of ‘Swachh Bharat’,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy praised the BJP government’s initiative, stating that over the past decade, millions of toilets have been built, leading to a significant reduction in open defecation and improved sanitation standards. He emphasized that this mission goes beyond cleanliness; it aims to transform mindsets, promote hygiene, and create a sustainable future for everyone.

“As we celebrate 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission on Swachh Bharat Diwas, we are reminded of the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s visionary initiative has transformed Gandhi Ji’s dream of a clean and self-reliant India into reality. This nationwide movement for cleanliness has united millions in the mission for a Swachh, Sundar, and Samarth Bharat,” Kumaraswamy wrote in a post on X.

“On this special day, let’s honor the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and continue to follow PM Modi’s path toward a cleaner, greener, and more resilient India. Together, we can achieve a Swachh Bharat for generations to come,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda and BJP MP Bansurai Swaraj also participated in a cleanliness drive today, as part of the ongoing ‘Seva Pakhwada’ campaign.

On August 15, 2014, Prime Minister Modi delivered a powerful message from the ramparts of the Red Fort, calling for cleanliness to become a national priority and urging citizens to join in this mission. This led to the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, which embraced a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to make sanitation the responsibility of all.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

