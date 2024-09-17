PM Modi Celebrates 74th Birthday, Leaders Extend Wishes

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday, BJP leaders have extended their heartfelt wishes and praised him as a 'visionary leader.'

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conveyed his warm birthday greetings to PM Modi on social media platform X. He wrote, “Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.”

He further added “Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart. May your dynamic leadership & unwavering dedication continue to transform India and inspire generations!”

Other leaders like Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also sent his birthday wishes to PM Modi, stating, “My birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish him good health and long life.”

Shinde further remarked, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower. I wish him the strength to fulfill his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to achieve Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a $5 trillion economy. I want to say that the 21st century is India’s century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday.”

Besides prominent politicians, notable sand sculptor like Sudarsan Pattnaik also joined in the birthday celebrations. Taking to X, he said “May Mahaprabhu’s blessings be with you always and your dreams of a Viksit Bharat be realized. Happy birthday, Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji.”

He also dedicated a sand art installation to PM Modi, adding, “Please accept my good wishes through this sand art installation in New Delhi. Jai Jagannath!”

Meanwhile, on his 74th birthday, PM Modi is set to inaugurate 2.6 million PM Awas houses in Gadakana, Bhubaneswar.

According to Police Commissioner Bhubaneswar Sanjeev Panda, PM Modi will visit the Gadakana slum area near Sainik School. During his visit, he will interact with the PM Awas beneficiaries.

(With Inputs From ANI)