PM Modi Chairs High-Level meeting; Urges Full Deployment of Counter-Terror Capabilities Amid Rising Terror Attacks in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently chaired a high-level review meeting in order to assess the consistently increasing terror attacks that have been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory has witnessed four intense terror attacts in the last four days. These encounters between security forces and terrorists have led to several injuries and the death of one CRPF Jawan and has resulted in immediate action from the highest levels of government.

According to the reports, Prime Minister Modi engaged in detailed discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the meeting. He also received a comprehensive briefing on the current security dynamics in Jammu and Kashmir and the counter-terrorism operations that are being conducted in the Union Territory by the armed forces.

Sources have revealed that the Prime Minister, during the high-level meeting, gave the concerned authoities a set of directives to deploy the full spectrum of the armed forces’ counter-terror capabilities looking at the the urgency and seriousness of the security threat in the region.

In addition to his consultations with Home Minister Shah and NSA Doval, Prime Minister Modi was also reported to have spoken with Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, to gain an understanding of the situation on the ground. Reports stated that the Prime Minister was thereafter informed about the local administration’s continuous efforts to manage and mitigate the threat that has been posed by terrorist activities over the last four days.

Four attacks in four days

The recent encounters have been comparatively more intense. The fourth attack in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 96 hours and second in the Doda destrict resulted in a soldier being injured. These attacks had begun on June 9 when a bus full of pilgrims were made victims of a deadly attack in the Reasi district. The attack had resulted in nine fatalities and had left several of the pilgrims injured.

Following the attack in the Doda district, an encounter also erupted in the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir. This attack prompted an extended search operation for a group of three to four terrorists who were believed to be hiding in the challenging terrain of Doda. Reinforcements were swiftly deployed to reinforce the cordon around the area.

Additionally, in a particularly violent confrontation on Tuesday night, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road, injuring five soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles and a Special Police Officer.

Earlier, on the same day, another terrorist attack in Chattargalla Pass resulted in multiple injuries to Rashtriya Rifles personnel and a Special Police Officer. Additionally, late Tuesday night in Kathua district, security forces killed a suspected Pakistani terrorist. The overnight encounter concluded on Wednesday with the elimination of a second terrorist, although a CRPF soldier tragically lost his life in the action.

