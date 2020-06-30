Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high level meetinf today to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against COVID-19 as and when vaccine will be available.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against COVID-19, as and when a vaccine is available. The Prime Minister directed officials to evaluate various technology tools to ensure efficient and timely vaccination in due course of time.

He also emphasised that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.

The current status of Indian and global vaccine development efforts was also reviewed at the meeting. The Prime Minister highlighted that India’s responsibility and commitment to the global community to play an enabling role in global vaccination efforts against COVID-19.

PM-CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust had earlier allocated Rs 100 crore for coronavirus vaccine development. India’s coronavirus count has reached 5,66,840 including 16,893 deaths, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday.

Also Read: Mumbai’s Taj Hotel to high alert after Pak’s threat call

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against #COVID19, as and when a vaccine is available. pic.twitter.com/HaAOIKX2wp — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Also Read: Hours after ban, TikTok denies data sharing with China

Earlier, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech announced that it has successfully developed Covaxin, India’s first vaccine candidate for COVID-19, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The Drug Controller General of India – CDSCO, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare granted permission to initiate Phase I & II Human clinical trials after the company submitted results generated from preclinical studies, demonstrating safety and immune response.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to evaluate various technology tools to ensure efficient and timely vaccination in due course of time. Prime Minister also directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately. — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020

Also Read: India China standoff: Corps commander-level meeting underway to discuss on-ground situation

Human clinical trials are scheduled to start across India in July 2020. The SARS-CoV-2 strain was isolated in NIV, Pune and transferred to Bharat Biotech.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App