PM Modi chairs National Security Council meet, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale also attend: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening chaired a crucial National Security Council meeting in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Gokhale were also present in the meeting.

The meeting comes two days after the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan on Wednesday. Today’s meeting also coincides with the unconfirmed news about the death of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar. The Jaish rejected the news and said its chief is alive and doing well.

The tensions between two nuclear-armed countries touched new heights after the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out a suicide bombing on the CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14. At least 44 CRPF jawans were killed in the bombing. Following the attack, Indin Air Force (IAF) launched airstrikes on Jaish terror campus in Balakot area of Pakistan on Wednesday. Around 300 terrorists including top commanders were killed.

On the very next day, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) breached Indian airspace and tried to target military installations. The attempt was foiled by the AIF fighter jets. In the process, a Mig-21 Bison crashed in the aerial engagement and its pilot Abhinandan Varthaman ejected and landed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He was assaulted by a mob and later captured by Pakistan.

