Drawing attention to India’s Deep Ocean Mission, i.e Mission Sagar, PM Modi laid down a 5-point agenda to increase maritime cooperation. This included removal of barriers to legitimate maritime trade, resolution of maritime disputes peacefully in accordance with international law among many others.

India sent out a strong message to the entire world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first Indian prime minister to preside over a UN Security Council open debate on maritime security via video conferencing on Monday. Underlining the fact that the sea is our shared heritage and our sea routes are the lifelines of International trade, PM pointed out that the sea routes are being misused on various fronts, including piracy and terrorism.

Drawing attention to India’s Deep Ocean Mission, i.e Mission Sagar, PM Modi laid down a 5-point agenda to increase maritime cooperation. This included removal of barriers to legitimate maritime trade, resolution of maritime disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, conservation of marine disputes, fight threats from natural disasters and non-state actors and lastly promoting responsible maritime connectivity.

He added that such a framework cannot be created by any country alone. It requires joint efforts by all the countries and it was with this thought that India decided to bring this important subject to UN Security Council. He further expressed confidence that a global roadmap for maritime security and cooperation based on these five principles can be developed.

In a bid to further strengthen its position in the global politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be leaving to New York next week to chair United Nation Security Council’s special session on terrorism and peacekeeping, scheduled on August 18 and 19. The meeting holds prime importance as the world finds itself grappling with the challenge of controlling the growing influence of Taliban in Afghanistan.