Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Janjgir Champa of poll-bound Chhattisgarh. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for highway projects and Bilaspur-Anuppur railway line. The BJP government fed, clothed and educated the people of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said while praising Chief Minister Raman Singh for his work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a rally in Janjgir Champa of poll-bound Chhattisgarh. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for highway projects and Bilaspur-Anuppur railway line. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh were also present at the event. Atal Ji created 3 states – Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, adding that it is due to his vision of development that all these states are progressing rapidly, said PM Modi as he began his speech.

We fed, clothed and educated the people of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said while praising Chief Minister Raman Singh for his work. Promising a corruption-free government, he said the intentions of our government are pure and clear, adding that BJP’s ideals towards development are not limited. PM Modi also spoke about the benefits for farmers due to various activities are undertaken by the government.

It comes days after BSP chief Mayawati announced that her party will fight next elections with Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh. According to the seat-sharing agreement, BSP will fight elections on 35 seats while Ajit Jogi’s party will contest seats on 55 seats.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh later this year along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The BJP is ruling the state since 2003.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More