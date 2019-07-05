Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a people-friendly budget and called it a budget of new aspirations of the people of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting a citizen-friendly, development friendly and a future-oriented budget said it will enrich the country with its focus on the empowerment of the poor and youth. This budget will aid the middle class and fasten development in the country, added PM.

He said the budget will modernize the country’s infrastructure and improve the tax system in the country. The budget has focused on women empowerment as there will be greater participation and better education facilities along with ease of living for the common people.

For the rural sector, the PM said the budget has focused on the welfare of rural areas and as far as the environment is concerned, it is a green budget given it has laid emphasis on environment, electric mobility, solar sector.

In the past five years, the country has moved away from substandard living conditions, and the budget was living up to people’s new aspirations, added Modi. He said the budget has subsumed everything from electricity, gas to VIP culture, corruption, etc. and aims to overcome barriers that deter progress of the country.

With the new budget, the government has eased the burden of the people and simultaneously it was important that all set goals were achieved. It reflects the idea of New India and will play a pivotal role in the formation of new India, said the Prime Minister.

The government in its first term took several measures to empower the underprivileged He said the idea of 5 trillion economy i.e. 5 lakh crore dollar economy will be achieved through this powerhouse/ budget.

In the agricultural sector, the Prime Minister said several structural reforms such as the National Warehousing Grid for fishermen have been announced. He added that 87,000 crore transfers will be made to farmers accounts that will double their income by 2022. There will be more investment in the rural sector, with more employment opportunities in remote areas, added PM.

