Prime Minister Modi tweeted best wishes for Singapore's 3-time PM Lee Hsien Loong on winning re-election to his 4th term, as People's Action Party retained 90% of seats in snap General Elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, for winning the 2020 general elections.

Taking to the Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for success in the General Elections! Best wishes to the people of Singapore for a peaceful and prosperous future.”

Congratulations to Prime Minister @leehsienloong for success in the General Elections! Best wishes to the people of Singapore for a peaceful and prosperous future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2020

Singapore went to poll on Friday. The poll exercise was commended by political experts worldwide for being the only elections in South-East Asia undertaken during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The significance stemmed from the fact that the region is one of the most densely populated in the world.

Also read: Singapore General Elections 2020: People’s Action Party retains power

Also read: Amid rising tensions, Donald Trump rules out second phase of trade deal with China

Lee Hsien Loong, the country’s third Prime Minister won a fourth term in this elections.

Also read: ‘Unknown’ pneumonia in Kazakhstan could be Covid-19: WHO

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App