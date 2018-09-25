Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticised Congress for blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for its loss in elections. The BJP has never used EVMs as an excuse for its defeat in elections, PM Modi said while addressing the BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh rally in Bhopal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticised Congress for blaming Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for its loss in elections. The BJP has never used EVMs as an excuse for its defeat in elections, PM Modi said while addressing the BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh rally in Bhopal. Without mentioning the Rafale deal, the prime minister said that Congress has hurled every type of abuse to insult him, but this act exposes Congress’ mentality and is a clear indication that the party has lost balance after losing several elections in the country.

He urged party workers to work unitedly to keep Congress at bay in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The prime minister evoked Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya and Mahatma Gandhi Modi and told party workers that the BJP is world’s largest party and they feel proud for serving Mother India.

Modi also questioned about rights of Muslim women during the rally. Speaking about the plight of Muslim women, he said it is a pity that several political parties in the country are still supporting instant triple talaq while many Islamic nations have banned it. BJP president Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the rally.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi is still dreaming of forming a government in Madhya Pradesh while his party has been ousted virtually from every state in the country. The elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

