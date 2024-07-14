PM Modi Crosses Milestone, Becomes Most Followed World Leader On X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached a remarkable milestone, becoming the most followed world leader on the social media platform X, with over 100 million followers. In the past three years, his account has seen a significant growth of around 30 million users.

Modi Ka Pariwaar Grows Exponentially

When comparing the social media followings of various Indian politicians, PM Modi stands out significantly. Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Akhilesh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party has 19.9 million, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has 7.4 million. RJD’s Lalu Prasad Yadav has 6.3 million followers, Tejashwi Yadav has 5.2 million, and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar has 2.9 million.

Surpasses World Leaders

PM Modi also surpasses other world leaders in followers, including US President Joe Biden (38.1 million), Dubai’s ruler HH Sheikh Mohammed (11.2 million), and Pope Francis (18.5 million). His popularity on X has even prompted other world leaders to engage with him, boosting their own follower counts, engagements, views, and reposts, as seen recently in Italy and Austria.

Additionally, PM Modi has more followers than some prominent global athletes like Virat Kohli (64.1 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million), and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million). He also outpaces celebrities such as Taylor Swift (95.3 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million).

His influence extends to other platforms as well, with nearly 25 million subscribers on YouTube and over 91 million followers on Instagram. Since joining X in 2009, PM Modi has used the platform for constructive engagement, maintaining an active presence, interacting with citizens, and never resorting to paid promotions or bots.

PM Modi’s engaging and insightful posts have captivated millions globally, highlighting his influential presence and his ability to connect with a diverse audience.