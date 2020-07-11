Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government on India China border issues. He claimed that PM Narendra Modi is lying and deceiving the country.

In a meeting of Congress MPs on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government on India China border issues. He claimed that PM Narendra Modi is lying and deceiving the country.

Mr. Gandhi said his party would not approve anything that weakens national security or borders. He said that the PM Narendra Modi continues to lie about China by saying that it is not a political matter.

Congress will stand strong and won’t be a part of anything that incapacitate India, Rahul Gandhi said. He also stated that when states and union territories are fighting with this virus and want the help of the government to restrain the spread of the coronavirus, the government hasn’t come up for help.

Also read: No room for complacency: PM Modi chairs review meeting on Covid-19 preparedness

Also read: Security forces eliminate two terrorists in J&K’s Nougam

Last month, in a violent face-off with China in Eastern Ladakh, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. Since then, Congress leader has been very actively pressing the government for answers.

He previously alleged that the PM has given up the Indian territory to Chinese aggression. Referring to a border conflict with Nepal, he said that things are in such chaos that even our friends are turning against us. Mr. Gandhi also criticized the government for foreign policy decisions.

He also mentioned the controversial fund ( PM CARES Fund), which was set up to handle the Covid-19 pandemic but remains outside the auditing purview of the CAG.

The current fight between Congress and BJP over funding from China raked up when Rahul Gandhi said that Chinese military companies had contributed to the fund.

Also Read: Vigilance increases at Delhi-Noida border amid rising Covid-19 cases

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App