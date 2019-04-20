Defending BJP's move to field Sadhvi Pragya, PM Narendra Modi said her candidature from Bhopal was a symbolic answer to all those who have dubbed the rich Hindu civilization as a terrorist and hence, her candidature will cost the Congress party

BJP’s decision to field 2008 Malegaon accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal constituency for the general elections received backlash not just from the opposition but many others who criticised the party for playing Hindutva card. BJP, despite the criticism, has been standing by its decision to rope in Sadhvi Pragya for Lok Sabha polls. The latest BJP member to defend Pragya’s candidature is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who supported party’s move to give election ticket to Pragya. He said Pragya’s candidature from Bhopal was a symbolic answer to all those who have dubbed the rich Hindu civilization as a terrorist and hence, her candidature will cost the Congress party.

Referring to Congress accusations such as Samjhauta Express blast, death of Justice BH Loya, Modi said the party works with a modus operandi to create false narratives so that it could tarnish BJP’s image. Sadhvi Pragya is out on a bail, hence defending her candidature further the Prime Minister asked why nobody was questioning Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi who despite being out on bails were contesting from their respective constituencies Amethi and Rae Bareli.

In an interview to Times Now, Modi vocally defended Pragya and said a Sadhvi was being humiliated ruthlessly. On Congress, Modi said the party intentionally portrayed Justice Loya’s natural death as murder. He said the party did same on the EVM issue too. For everything, Congress has a modus operandi, added Modi.

Lashing out at Congress further, Modi said thousands of Sikhs were massacred in Delhi during the 1984 riot. Terming the riots an act of terrorism, Modi said the neutral media never questions Congress for 1984 killings of innocent people. He said despite the involvement of Congress in the Sikh riots Rajiv Gandhi was made the Prime Minister in the following elections.

