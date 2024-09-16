PM Modi Defies Weather Challenges, Makes Historic Road Journey to Steel City

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled events in Jamshedpur faced a significant disruption on Sunday due to heavy rains and unfavorable weather conditions. With his chopper grounded at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport, the Prime Minister was forced to travel to and from Jamshedpur by road, altering the original itinerary.

Modi arrived in Ranchi around 9:05 AM, only to be held up at the airport for nearly two hours as weather conditions prevented his helicopter from taking off. During this time, he flagged off six Vande Bharat trains virtually from the VIP lounge of Ranchi Airport.

PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains from Ranchi Airport

Despite the weather-related disruption, Modi continued with his agenda and inaugurated six new Vande Bharat trains virtually from Ranchi. The flag-off was initially planned for Tatanagar station in Jamshedpur, but last-minute adjustments were made due to the adverse conditions. Airport officials quickly set up LED screens and a lectern in the lounge to facilitate the event.

In his nearly 15-minute address, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to the people of Jharkhand, acknowledging the tribal festival of Karma. “When I landed in Ranchi a short while ago, one of my sisters put a Jawa (sapling) plant over my ear. It is the symbol of the Karma festival, which is a celebration of love between a sister and brother,” Modi remarked.

Convoy Journey to Jamshedpur Amid Heavy Rains

After completing the virtual event, Prime Minister Modi departed Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport by road at 11:37 AM, heading towards Jamshedpur in a convoy. The convoy’s movement briefly halted traffic at Hinoo Chowk for around 20 minutes as officials ensured a smooth passage for the Prime Minister.

Modi arrived in Jamshedpur nearly two hours later and took the stage at Gopal Maidan in Bistupur immediately upon arrival. Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, praised the Prime Minister’s determination, stating, “It is the PM’s affection for the people of Jharkhand that he traveled by road to meet the people, braving the rains.”

Modi’s Public Address and the Cancellation of the Roadshow

While Modi addressed the public at Gopal Maidan, inclement weather forced the cancellation of his much-anticipated roadshow in Jamshedpur. Continuous rain throughout the day prevented the roadshow from going forward, a decision confirmed by BJP president Babulal Marandi, who announced the cancellation via Twitter. He cited the adverse weather as the primary reason for the change in plans.

However, despite the weather challenges, the Prime Minister remained committed to his schedule, attending a public meeting organized by the BJP at Gopal Maidan. The meeting included discussions on the inauguration of the Vande Bharat trains and various rural development schemes aimed at boosting economic growth in the region.

Vande Bharat Trains: A Boost to Connectivity and Economic Growth

During his address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of the newly launched Vande Bharat trains. These high-speed trains are expected to significantly improve connectivity across Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. The trains will benefit regular commuters, businesses, professionals, and students by enhancing regional transportation networks and supporting economic development.

Originally intended to be inaugurated at Tatanagar station, the virtual flag-off ceremony allowed the Prime Minister to continue with his agenda despite the weather-related setbacks.

