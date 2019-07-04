Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting the second lot of BJP lawmakers today to discuss various issues that have made headlines in the past week. On Wednesday, in a meeting with BJP parliamentarians, PM Modi had warned them to attend all meetings regularly and look after theri constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of controversies involving party lawmakers like Akash Vijayvargiya, Pragya Thakur and Sunny Deol advised all BJP parliamentarians to be regular in the house and focus on their constituencies in the first series of meetings.

The PM met fellow BJP lawmakers at his residence on Wednesday and told them to work for the people by attending the parliament regularly. He will be meeting another group of MPs who belong to the Scheduled Castes in a second meeting today.

In the purview of Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot’s criticism of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the inclusion of 17 Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the Scheduled Castes category, PM Modi will be meeting the second lot of ministers to discuss the same. Likewise, the PM apparently conducted such discipline sessions in 2014 when he first came to power.

The BJP lawmakers have been in headlines lately. First, it was Akash Vijayvargiya, a first-time legislator in Madhya Pradesh who assaulted an official with a cricket bat last week and later defiantly described as aavedan, nivedan, danadan. On Tuesday PM Modi had disapproved of Akash’s conduct and said such leaders should be expelled from the party, no matter whose son. Then it was newly elected Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol who appointed a representative for his constituency. This was followed by a backlash against the actor for betraying voters. The actor, though, clarified that he had only asked his aide to fill in when he was not around.

PM Modi, interestingly, without taking names in the meeting yesterday hinted at Sunny Deol when he emphasized on the need for regular attendance and advised BJP MPs to look after the constituency and its people.

