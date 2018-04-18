Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi during the meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Vijay Mallya, who fled the country after failing to pay loans of thousands crore, is also wanted in Kingfisher Airlines Rs 9,000 loan default case. On January 4, a Delhi court had declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a money laundering case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in London, on Wednesday discussed about the proclaimed financial offender Vijay Mallya with United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May. According to the government sources, during PM Modi & British PM Theresa May’s discussion on economic offenders, the case of Vijay Mallya was also discussed. Vijay Mallya fleed the country after failing to pay loans of thousands crore. However, there was no official statement issued, but 10 Downing Street official confirmed that Mallya was discussed between the meeting between two leaders. The liquor baron is also wanted in Kingfisher Airlines Rs 9,000 loan default case.

Official sources say that another economic offender Lalit Modi was also discussed in the meeting between May and Modi. Many times opposition parties have attacked Narendra Modi government over failed to bring back Mallya in the country and face the law of the land. The government is now wading through a long process of extraditing him. Speaking on the matter, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, ” The issue of economic offenders was also raised & this was among a number of consular issues that were raised. I have already covered the issue of mobilising professionals & students & the like.Views were also exchanged on current international & multilateral issues.”

Hearing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea in the FEMA case, a special court in Delhi on March 27 ordered attachment of properties of businessman Vijay Mallya. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat directed the Bengaluru police commissioner to follow the court order and asked him to submit a report by May 8 regarding the compliance of the order.

On January 4, the court had declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a money laundering case related to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The court was hearing the final arguments in the 2000 case relating to reported violation by Mallya of the provisions of erstwhile Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in arranging funds to advertise his company’s liquor products abroad.

