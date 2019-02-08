Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in Bengal's Jalpaiguri. Attacking Banerjee over her 3-day dharna at central Kolkata against CBI's move to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha Chit Fund scam, Modi said that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) was so keen to go to Delhi that she has left the people of Bengal to be suffocated by syndicates.

Underlining the chowkidar title, Modi said that he'll spare neither the perpetrators of the chit fund scam nor those protecting them, hinting towards the investigation in the Saradha scam.

Days after the showdown between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over the functioning of CBI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri. Training his guns directly on CM Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said that law and order situation in the state had worsened under the Trinamool Congress rule. While Industries were not developed, youth are migrating, and projects of schemes are stalled, West Bengal government under Mamata Banerjee sits unbothered protecting the corrupt, said Modi.

During his speech, PM Modi also talked about his special connection with Bengal saying that people there grow tea and he makes tea.

Alluding to the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan scheme that was unveiled during the interim Budget, PM Modi said that workers employed in tea plantations fields will now be entitled to a pension. This scheme would benefit over 40 crore workers in the unorganized sector.

