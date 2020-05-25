Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has extended the greetings of Eid to the muslim community. Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak, PM Modi wishes that may this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. He also prayed for everyone’s health and prosperity. Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished everyone Eid Mubarak. He tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you’.

This year’s Eid is a little different from the previous years as it is the first time that the holy festival is celebrated amid a nationwide lockdown. To contain the spread of coronavirus, people around the country are offering their prayers to the almighty and celebrating the festival within the confines of their house and following the guidelines of social distancing.

As a result, the iconic Jama Masjid of New Delhi will be closed for devotees today. Earlier this week, several devotees had gone to offer their prayers at Jama Masjid but there were asked to go back. The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid said that they have told people to offer prayers from their homes. Only the staff of the mosque and a few members of the family are allowed.

On this special occasion, Bollywood has also extended Eid greetings. Some of the actors who have wished their fans Eid Mubarak include Hema Malini, Urmila Mantondkar, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Amitabh Bachchan among many others.

