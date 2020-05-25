On the ocassion of Eid-ul-fitr, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished everyone Eid Mubarak. He said may this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday has extended the greetings of Eid to the muslim community. Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak, PM Modi wishes that may this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. He also prayed for everyone’s health and prosperity. Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished everyone Eid Mubarak. He tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you’.

This year’s Eid is a little different from the previous years as it is the first time that the holy festival is celebrated amid a nationwide lockdown. To contain the spread of coronavirus, people around the country are offering their prayers to the almighty and celebrating the festival within the confines of their house and following the guidelines of social distancing.

As a result, the iconic Jama Masjid of New Delhi will be closed for devotees today. Earlier this week, several devotees had gone to offer their prayers at Jama Masjid but there were asked to go back. The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid said that they have told people to offer prayers from their homes. Only the staff of the mosque and a few members of the family are allowed.

Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

आप सभी को ईद मुबारक! Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you.#HappyEid — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2020

On this special occasion, Bollywood has also extended Eid greetings. Some of the actors who have wished their fans Eid Mubarak include Hema Malini, Urmila Mantondkar, Sara Ali Khan, Randeep Hooda, Amitabh Bachchan among many others.

Best wishes to all celebrating Eid! pic.twitter.com/3gboBGtwrK — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 24, 2020

Something so very surreal, beautiful n special about Eid ka Chand 🌙#chandmubarak all you lovely people. Wishing you all loads of prosperity, peace n above all good health 🙏🏼 #eidmubarak2020 #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/Cks6XaGgoK — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) May 24, 2020

रै सबनै ईद की राम राम 🙏🏽 .

.#EidMubarak

Hope everyone is celebrating responsibly with their families and staying safe. We will celebrate together again soon #peace #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/nRnJYAarjJ — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) May 24, 2020

T 3540 –

Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace .. for harmony .. for good health .. for friendship and love .. for ever .. bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family .. be ONE .. be in ONE .. pic.twitter.com/hl7L2oJmdb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

