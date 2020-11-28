Prime Minister started the tour by going to pharmaceuticals company Zydus Cadila's plant outside of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. PM Modi then travelled to Hyderabad, Telangana to visit the Bharat BioTech, working on a vaccine named Covaxin. Lastly, PM will go to Maharashtra through airplane where the Serum Institute of India (SII) is situated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the top coronavirus vaccine researching laboratories in three Indian cities so as to observe the whole vaccine development process. The Prime Minister’s office reported that the intentions of the visit are to witness India’s preparations, challenges and roadmap in its endeavour to deliver a cure to the people.

The Prime Minister started the tour by going to pharmaceuticals company Zydus Cadila’s plant outside of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The plant was established in the Changodar industrial area which is approximately 20 km away from Ahmedabad. It was reported that PM Modi will remain at the plant for an hour. Zydus Cadilla had previously revealed the completion of its vaccine ZyCoV-D’s first phase of clinical trials and it began the second phase in August.

PM Modi then reached Hyderabad, Telangana to visit the Bharat BioTech, working on a vaccine named Covaxin without International partnership and calling it to be India’s first indigenously development vaccine. As per previous reports, PM Modi was to reach there and see the firm’s progress in the vaccine’s development.

At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress. pic.twitter.com/C6kkfKQlbl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

Visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad to know more about the indigenous DNA based vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila. I compliment the team behind this effort for their work. Government of India is actively working with them to support them in this journey. pic.twitter.com/ZIZy9NSY3o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2020

Lastly, PM Modi will travel to Pune, Maharashtra through airplane where the Serum Institute of India (SII) is situated. It is developing a vaccine in partnership with global pharma major AstraZeneca and Oxford University. PM Modi will check the Institute’s progress in the development of a vaccine.

