Exhorting first-time voters to come out in large numbers to vote on April 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that just like people, who devote their first salary for something memorable, they should also cast their first vote for a higher cause. Addressing a poll rally in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi asked the young voters to strengthen the hands of nationalists and dedicate their first vote for a better future of the nation.

Cast your first vote so that the life of hardworking farmer changes for the better and for the power of truth and stability, he said. Highlighting the achievements of his government, the prime minister said that the time has come for women-led development. He expressed hope that of the seven crores Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries in the country, most would have been women.

Visuals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/XKNvNgdp2L — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

Asserting that the NDA government is continuously working to broaden the opportunities for the middle class, PM Modi said that one must believe in development, and not divisive and dynastic politics that Congress does.

He said that his government is mindful of the problems of the middle class and therefore his government is extending support to the salaried class and small and medium enterprises that employees scores of people and support their livelihood.

PM Modi in Coimbatore to 1st-time voters of 21st century: Just like people devote their first salary for something pure & memorable, I urge you all to devote your first vote for a higher cause, for a better future of the nation, to strengthen the hands of all nationalists….. pic.twitter.com/yxAW6lhKp8 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2019

On the issue of national security, the prime minister said that a soft attitude will not help India achieve success in combating terror. He said BJP will remain a nationalist party for it has a vision for a secure India. After the attack on the terror launch pads in Pakistan, the opposition had passed a censure motion against the government, but such tactics would never succeed, he added.

