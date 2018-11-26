Calling out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the PM did not remember Ram Lalla in 2014, 2015, 2016 or 2017 but since the Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching, Modi has remembered Ram Lalla in 2018.

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his recent comments on Ayodhya issue were shameful and defamatory towards the Supreme Court. Sibal’s attack on the PM has come after the latter blamed the Congress for delaying the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site by “creating an atmosphere of fear for the judiciary in the country”.

Ayodhya has become a hotbed of protests from right-wing groups, especially Shiv Sena and VHP, who have been holding rallies in the city demanding a fast-track construction of the temple at the disputed site. The protesting groups have also called upon the Central leadership to bypass the legal process since the Ayodhya case is still pending in the Supreme Court.

Amid huge political pressure, PM Modi during a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan on Sunday laid blame on the Congress for proving to be a hindrance in the temple’s speedy construction. He said that the Congress has created an atmosphere of fear for the judiciary as they tell the apex court to delay the Ayodhya hearing due to the 2019 elections. The grand old party do everything possible to impeach the Chief Justice, added the BJP leader.

PM Modi then took to his Twitter handle to attack the Congress saying, “New tricks of the Congress: Send lawyers to the Rajya Sabha. Obstruct key legislation. Armtwist the courts. And, if a Judge does not give verdicts they like then bully them with impeachment threats. Congress’ black deeds will not succeed till I am here.”

A day later, Kapil Sibal said that PM Modi’s comments are outright defamatory towards the Supreme Court. While speaking to NDTV, Kapil Sibal asked the Prime Minister whether he was implying that the Supreme Court can come under any political pressure. “The PM should not give such statements,” added Sibal.

The Senior Congress leader then asked, “Who is doing the scaring? What’s the VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) doing in Ayodhya? They are creating an atmosphere of fear that’s providing political benefits to the PM.”

Calling out Narendra Modi, Sibal added that the BJP leader did not remember Ram Lalla in 2014, 2015, 2016 or 2017 but since the Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching, Modi has remembered Ram Lalla in 2018.

