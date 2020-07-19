On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi's following crossed 60 million on Twitter. Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter.

Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter. He is known for reaching out to masses through social media.

This is another proof of his massive popularity!

In 2014, Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister and since then his popularity grew overwhelmingly. He started using Twitter in 2009 when he was the CM of Gujarat.

PM Modi regularly puts out information on everything, his speeches at various platforms, the places he went, the people he met. He is very active on Twitter.

Modi stands tall among the world leaders on Twitter. US President Donald Trump has 83 million followers on Twitter, @narendramodi (handle of Prime Minister on the microblogging site) is a little behind him.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the third most followed political leader. Not a single Indian politician is close to the number of followers of Modi.

Former US President Barack Obama is not only the most followed leader but also the most followed man on Twitter who has 120 million followers. Current US President Donald Trump stands at number two position.

Modi is quite famous for his oratory skills. As of September 2019, Modi’s number of followers was around 5 crore.

The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s office has also crossed 37.4 million followers.

On Twitter, Amit Shah has two crores and 16 lakh followers.

Twitter is a tough platform to gain traction on as it has 330 million monthly active users, as per estimates.

