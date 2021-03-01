PM Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

PM Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN. Ever since India approved its Covid-19 vaccine a section of the population had been expressing concerns and doubts regarding the efficacy of the vaccine. In an attempt to reinstate public trust, Prime Minister administered the vaccine jab and Modi was seen talking to the nurses while he received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Two nurses Sister P Nivedita from Puducherry and Rosamma Anil from Kerala administered the vaccine to PM Modi at AIIMS. PM Modi will need his second dose in 28 days. P Niveda, the main nurse revealed PM Modi chatted with them calmly and remarked after receiving the vaccine: “Laga bhi diya aur pata bhi nahin chala (Already done? I didn’t even feel it).” The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Oxford AstraZeneca’s CoviShield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted use in India.

The government’s ‘expert group’ has primarily identified 3 priority groups for the vaccination, which include healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens above 50 years of age with co-morbidities. In a major hope to battle the global pandemic, India is gearing up for for its 2.0 process of immunisation. IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the launch of the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) system to manage and keep track of the country-wide immunisation programme.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 vaccination are to be done through #CoWIN portal: https://t.co/GAlicKy5QI. There is no #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/e453o80S9E — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021