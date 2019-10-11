PM Modi gifts Xi Jinping: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted Thanjavur painting and Annam lamp to visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi presented gifts to Jinping in Tamil Nadu after both the leaders attended a cultural event at the Shore Temple, a world UNESCO heritage site.

PM Modi gifts Xi Jinping: Chinese President XI Jinping was given a grand welcome when he arrived at the Chennai International Airport on Friday. He is on a two-day visit to the country to take part in an informal summit between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM met the Chinese president at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Both the leaders attended a cultural programme at the Shore Temple, a world UNESCO heritage site.

After the cultural event, PM Modi gifted Jinping Nachiarkoil – a branched Annam lamp. He was also presented Thanjavur Painting – Dancing Saraswathi, a south Indian painting style. The two-day informal summit is aimed at updating confidence-building measures between the two nations. Border issues and trade are also likely to be a part of the summit.

Jinping’s visit comes at a time when the relations between India and Pakistan have strained over Kashmir. After the BJP-led NDA government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under the Constitution, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with India. The situation escalated and touched new heights with both the countries levelling allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

Gifts to Chinese President Xi Jinping from Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Nachiarkoil -Branched Annam Lamp and Thanjavur Painting-Dancing Saraswathi. pic.twitter.com/F1Sr5ttFZ3 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019

China has sided with Pakistan and supported Prime Minister Imran Khan. Even at the recently concluded 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, China raised the Kashmir issue and called for its resolution as per the UN Security Council resolutions. During Khan’s recent visit to China, the UNSC permanent member had reaffirmed that it would stand with Pakistan.

Read more: Xi Jinping gets mask welcome from Chennai students, Western world sees BB

It would be interesting to see whether PM Modi convey Jinping that Kashmir was India’s internal matter and no third party would be allowed to intervene. Reports suggest that PM Modi would only speak about Kashmir if the Chinese premier mentions it. Hours before Jinping’s arrival, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal dared PM Modi to show his 56-inch chest to Chinese premier and ask him to vacate 5,000 kilometres of land in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App